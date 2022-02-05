TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

