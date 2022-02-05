Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.53.

TT stock opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $144.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

