Treat DAO Market Capitalization Tops $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.88 or 0.07267357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.87 or 0.99826778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

