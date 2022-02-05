Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.12.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,782 shares of company stock worth $10,568,155. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

