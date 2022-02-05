Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.15 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

TSCO opened at $216.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $146.22 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.