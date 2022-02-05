Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.3% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 764,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.48 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

