Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.33 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $62.79 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.