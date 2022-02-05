Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

TPH opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.