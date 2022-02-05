Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.25. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 44,551 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,144 over the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

