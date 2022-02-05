Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target Increased to GBX 235 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 235 ($3.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TTBXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 275 ($3.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

