True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.28 and traded as low as C$7.20. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 161,830 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$639.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.