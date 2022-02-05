TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Trading Up 6.4% After Strong Earnings

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 2,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 189,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 46.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 228.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $965.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

