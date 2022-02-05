Truist Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.71. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $446.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

