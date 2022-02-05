Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $675,150.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89.

TWLO stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.