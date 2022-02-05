U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

USB opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.