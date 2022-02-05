U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USAU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

