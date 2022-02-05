Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,355,000.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

