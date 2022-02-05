UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UDR were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 110.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $57.00 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

