UGI (NYSE:UGI) Trading Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) shares fell 6.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $42.42 and last traded at $42.82. 4,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,205,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Get UGI alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UGI by 66.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UGI by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in UGI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.