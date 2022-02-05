Ultragate (ULG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $21,847.57 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ultragate has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00030101 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 13,123,678 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

