UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 8,415 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12.

On Tuesday, December 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $104,950.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

