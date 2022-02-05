Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report sales of $300.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $309.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $330.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $20.83. 848,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Umpqua by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

