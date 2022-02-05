United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $245.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by Barclays from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $201.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

