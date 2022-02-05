United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.27.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $312.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.85. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $261.00 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.