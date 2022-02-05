Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.26 and last traded at $93.63. 155,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,861,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.01.

Specifically, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock valued at $277,713,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $224,246,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

