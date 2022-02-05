Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ULH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 63,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

