Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
ULH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Universal Logistics Company Profile
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
