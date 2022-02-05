US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Orange were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orange by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Orange by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orange by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 122,540 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Orange by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 315,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.00 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

