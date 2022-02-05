US Bancorp DE Has $324,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 4,783.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Alcoa by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,069,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,854 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,652 shares of company stock worth $25,335,927 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

