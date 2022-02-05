UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.23. UserTesting shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 1,685 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

