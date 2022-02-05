Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VALE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,455 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.