Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VALE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.
NYSE:VALE opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.