Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,179 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $670.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

