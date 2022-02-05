Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $670.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

