Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,369 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,867,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,406 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 270,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

