Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,513,000. Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39.

