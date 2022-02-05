Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.31 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

