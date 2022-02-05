Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 313.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 127,237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,834,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.