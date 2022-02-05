Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.02. 6,865,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

