Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Vaso shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 180,633 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

