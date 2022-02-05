Venus Reward Token (VRT) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $185,490.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00110445 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

