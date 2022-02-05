Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

