Viacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,292.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $6,292.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00292273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011651 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003306 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

