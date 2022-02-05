Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $41.65 and last traded at $41.78. 2,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 438,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 27.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after acquiring an additional 38,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

