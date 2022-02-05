Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $301-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.13 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,122. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

