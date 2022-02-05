Vicarious Surgical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 15,292 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,066 call options.

RBOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,472,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

