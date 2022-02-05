Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
VOG opened at GBX 4.33 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Victoria Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.
Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile
