Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

VOG opened at GBX 4.33 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Victoria Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

