Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 562 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.