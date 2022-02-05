Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.
NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $14.94.
About Vigil Neuroscience
