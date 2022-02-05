Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

