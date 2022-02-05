Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DG. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.31 ($121.70).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €98.19 ($110.33) on Friday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($99.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is €92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

