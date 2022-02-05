Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.49) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.07).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 194.55 ($2.62) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 156.70 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.20), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,137.08).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

