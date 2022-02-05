Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

